España tiene nueva cifra récord de muerte por Covid-19, 849 en 24 horas

Health workers dressed in protective gear collect samples at a drive-through testing centre for the COVID-19 disease at Donostia Hospital in San Sebastian on March 25, 2020. - Spain's coronavirus death toll overtook that of China, rising to 3,434 after 738 people died over the past 24 hours, the government said. The spiralling number of deaths came as Spain entered the 11th day of an unprecedented lockdown to try and rein in the COVID-19 epidemic that has now infected 47,610 people, the health ministry said. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)