Fancia anuncia nuevo confinamiento en París

Paris (France), 18/03/2020.- A woman wearing a protective mask walks on the Trocadero place in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 18 March 2020. Urban travel are authorized only on presentation of a daily certificate justifying an activity as France is under lockdown in an attempt to stop the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON