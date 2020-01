Ataque aéreo a aeropuerto de Baghdad deja ocho muertos.

Baghdad (Iraq), 31/12/2019.- Members of Iraqi Shiite 'Popular Mobilization Forces' armed group and their supporters attack the US Embassy as smoke rises from its entrance in Baghdad, Iraq, 31 December 2019. According to media reports, the US ambassador and other members of the staff were evacuated as dozens of people broke into the embassy's compound after setting fire to the reception area. The attack at the embassy follows a deadly US airstrike that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia on 29 December. (Atentado, Protestas, Incendio, Estados Unidos, Bagdad) EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL