Miles sin hogar tras incendio en campo de migrantes griego

TOPSHOT - Refugees and migrants from the Moria camp protest near Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, on September 12, 2020, a few days after a fire destroyed the Moria refugee camp. - Tension was simmering on September 12 on Greece's Lesbos island as thousands of asylum seekers remained homeless four days after Europe's largest migrant camp was destroyed by fire. Round-the-clock efforts to find temporary shelter for over 11,000 people including thousands of children were still inadequate, rights groups said as local authorities continued to oppose camp reconstruction plans. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / AFP)